Bihar Exit Polls 2020 vs 2015: Why Nitish Kumar may still win, surprise Tejashwi Yadav?

Nitish Kumar is expected to lose, as per exit polls.

Bihar Exit Polls 2020 vs 2015: The exit polls have dampened the spirit of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar. Most of the surveys have shown an edge for Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan. Some have even predicted a thumping majority for the Mahagathbandhan. In the light of exit poll results, is the game over for Nitish Kumar? This is one question political pundits may be contemplating as of now.

During the campaign, Nitish Kumar had surprised his followers that this was his last election. If the exit poll results hold true, this may very well be the end of Nitish Kumar’s career in Bihar politics if he choses not to contest in future. But then all may not have ended yet for the Bihar chief minister, certainly not until the counting of votes tomorrow. Bihar is a difficult state to understand for pollsters. This is why their predictions have gone wrong in past. In 2015, pollsters had predicted a big win for the BJP but the actual winners were its opponents – JDU, RJD and Congress. And it won’t be a surprise if the pollsters go wrong again tomorrow.

Bihar Exit Polls Result 2015: What exit polls said in 2015

In 2015, several exit polls had predicted a clear win for the BJP led-NDA.

News 24-Today’s Chanakya predicted 155 seats for NDA and 83 for Mahagathbandhan.

ABP News – Nielsen predicted 108 seats for NDA and 130 seats for Mahagathbandhan.

NDTV-Hansa predicted 125 seats for NDA and 110 for Mahagathbandhan.

Times Now C-Voter predicted 101-121 seats for NDA and 112-132 for Mahagathbandhan.

India Today-Cicero predicted 113-127 for NDA and 111-123 seats for Mahagathbandhan.

News Nation predicted 117 seats for NDA and 122 for Mahagathbandhan.

News X-CNX predicted 93 seats for NDA and 132 for Mahagathbandhan.

CNN-IBN-Axis predicted 64 seats for NDA nd 130 for the Mahagathbandhan.

The actual number, after the counting, for the NDA was 58 and 178 for Mahagathbandhan.

In 2015, three surveys had predicted a clear win for the NDA. Only the Axis survey had made the right prediction but it was not aired. Apart from Axis, none of the surveys had predicted a landslide for the Mahagathbandhan.

The experience of 2015 shows that exit polls can, and do, go wrong. So, it won’t be a surprise if something different than the survey predictions happen in Bihar tomorrow.

Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020: What exit polls have said in 2020

India Today-Axis My India exit polls: BJP+JDU (NDA): 69-91 seats. RJD+Congress (Mahagathbandhan): 139-161 seats. LJP: 3-5 seats. Others: 3-5 seats

Dainik Bhaskar Exit Polls: BJP+JDU (NDA): 120-127 seats. RJD+Congress (Mahagathbandhan): 71-81 seats. LJP: 12-23 seats. Others: 19-27 seats

India Today-Axis My India Exit Polls: BJP+JDU (NDA): 8 with 39 percent vote share. RJD+Congress (Mahagathbandhan): 23 with 45% vote share. Others: 0

Today’s Chanakya Exit Polls: BJP+JDU (NDA): 55 (+/-11). RJD+Congress (Mahagathbandhan): 180 (+/-11). Others: 8 (+/-4)

Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls: BJP+JDU (NDA): 91-117. RJD+Congress (Mahagathbandhan): 118-138. LJP: 05-08. Others: 3-06

Times Now C-Voter Exit Polls: BJP+JDU (NDA): 116. RJD+Congress (Mahagathbandhan): 120. LJP: 1. Others: 6

TV 9 Bharat Varsh Exit Poll Results: BJP JDU (NDA): 110-120. RJD Congress (Mahagathbandhan): 115-125. LJP: 03-05. Others: 10-15

Only on exit polls has predicted a clear win for NDA.

All eyes will now be on tomorrow for the actual poll results.