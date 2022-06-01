Bihar caste census gets go-ahead at all-party meet, Nitish Kumar says Cabinet decision soon

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday declared that a caste-based census will be undertaken in Bihar after a consensus was reached among all parties, including the BJP, at an all party-meet chaired by him on Wednesday. Nitish further added that all the parties including their ally BJP were on board. After the consensus was reached at the all-party meet, the proposal will now be sent for a cabinet nod.

“In the meeting, we unanimously decided that a caste-based census will be done in a set time frame. Soon a cabinet decision will be taken and it will be available in the public domain” Nitish told reporters at a briefing in Patna after the all-party meet.



Leader of Opposition RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav called it a “big win” and called for the Centre’s financial help to support Bihar government’s initiative.

We’ve said to bring the (bill) in the next cabinet meeting and start it in the month of November. During Chhath puja people who reside outside Bihar will also come to the state and till then we can complete prepartions for it: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav It’s a caste-based survey, not a census. It’s our win. Today we suggested (in the all-party meeting) that social anthropologists should be included in this. Central govt should support it financially. This survey is in the interest of people of Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.