Bihar cabinet to provide government jobs to Pulwama, Kupwara martyrs’ families

By: |
Published: June 12, 2019 11:14:01 AM

The Bihar government will offer the martyrs' dependents a job in Class III and IV category, as per their qualification, Cabinet Secretariat Department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar told reporters here.

Bihar cabinet, government jobs to Pulwama martyrs, government jobs to Kupwara martyrs, bihar government, Pulwama attack. A total of 15 decisions were taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday decided to give government jobs to the dependents of martyrs of Pulwama and Kupwara terrorist attacks who belong to the state. Ratan Kumar Thakur (Bhagalpur), Sanjay Kumar Sinha (Patna) and Pintu Kumar Singh (Begusarai) were killed in the two incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bihar government will offer the martyrs’ dependents a job in Class III and IV category, as per their qualification, Cabinet Secretariat Department’s Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar told reporters here.

Also read: West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee fast turning into ‘mini Pakistan’: JD(U)

The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 11.68 crore for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of a multi-purpose 130-MW Dagmara hydel power project in Supaul district of the state, Kumar said. A total of 15 decisions were taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bihar cabinet to provide government jobs to Pulwama, Kupwara martyrs’ families
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop