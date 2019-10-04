Bihar Cabinet nod to property registration rule amendment

The seller has to produce documents at the time of registry of a property that it is in his or name, Jha said adding that the move may reduce land dispute cases.

The Bihar Cabinet on Friday approved an amendment to the registration rules that seeks to thwart efforts by some people to sell or gift a property on the basis of being its legal heir. The Cabinet gave its nod to the Bihar Registration (Second Amendment) Rules, 2019, with a view to checking land related disputes, Assistant Inspector General (Registration) Awadhesh Kumar Jha told reporters.

If someone wants to sell or gift a property, it has to be in his or her name, according to the amended rule. Till now, people have been selling their properties on the basis of being legal heir of them. The seller has to produce documents at the time of registry of a property that it is in his or name, Jha said adding that the move may reduce land dispute cases.

A total of 12 decisions was taken on Friday’s cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.