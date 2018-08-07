Bihar Cabinet hikes Legislator’s fund from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore

The approval was given at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

The Bihar cabinet today approved a proposal to increase Legislators developmental fund to Rs 3 crore annually from existing Rs 2 crore.

The approval was given at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here.

On the last day of monsoon session of the state legislature on July 26, the CM had announced the hike in the quantum of funds from existing Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore per

annum for legislators who can recommend for development work in his/her area.

Giving its nod to a proposal of the Planning and Development department, the cabinet sanctioned Rs 318 crore for the purpose to be spent in the current financial year of 2018-19, Cabinet Secretariat Principal Secretary Arun Kumar Singh told reporters here during a post cabinet briefing.

The decision was taken in view of the increase in the cost of construction material and other items, he said.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the amendments in various sections and sub-sections of Bihar Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1994 read with Bihar Finance Act 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015, Singh said.

He said with this, the tax in the form of registration fee would be imposed on “ex-showroom price” of the vehicles- two-wheeler and four-wheeler.

Now the department will charge 8 per cent of the ex-showroom price of vehicles worth upto Rs 1 lakh while vehicles in the range of Rs 1 to 8 lakh will be charged at 9 per cent, Singh said.

Similarly, 10 per cent will be levied on vehicles in the range of Rs 8 to Rs 15 lakh while vehicles above Rs 15 lakh will attract 12 per cent of registration fee.

It also hiked the uniform allowance of chowkidars from Rs 3000 to Rs 5,000 per annum, the principal secretary said.

The cabinet also approved Rs 94.05 crore for the implementation of “Kisan Salahkar Yojana” for current fiscal

of 2018-19, he said.

It also gave its nod to Law department’s proposal to nominate Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan, the Judge of Patna High Court, as the executive president of Bihar State Legal Service

Authority, Patna. The post had fallen vacant after Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, the executive president, was appointed as the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh high court.