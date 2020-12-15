  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar cabinet gives its nod to free COVID-19 vaccination, implementation of ‘Saat Nishchay’ resolutions

By: |
December 15, 2020 10:14 PM

Notably, free corona vaccine in the state was also promised by the BJP in its manifesto for the recent assembly elections which was released here by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Free corona vaccine is one of the many components of the seventh resolve "sabke liye atirikt swasthy suvidha" (better health amenities for all). (PTI Photo/File)

Inoculation of the entire population of Bihar for COVID-19 will be done free of cost upon the availability of the vaccine, the state cabinet resolved on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since the allocation of portfolios last month.

Related News

The cabinet gave its go ahead for implementation of “Saat Nishchay Part-2”, the second part of seven resolves of the chief minister, elucidating his blueprint for governance taking off from the work completed in the previous tenure.

Free corona vaccine is one of the many components of the seventh resolve “sabke liye atirikt swasthy suvidha” (better health amenities for all).

Notably, free corona vaccine in the state was also promised by the BJP in its manifesto for the recent assembly elections which was released here by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The BJP is a partner in the ruling NDA in the state.

Other points covered under the seven resolves 2 include upgradation of educational institutions and economic empowerment of the youth through a slew of measures including establishment of a separate department for skill development and setting up of “mega skill centres” and “tool rooms” across all 38 districts.

According to a statement issued by the government after the cabinet meeting, these measures are expected to create “20
lakh new jobs in government and private sectors”.

Social and economic empowerment of women, rural development with focus on better waste management, increased
use of solar energy and upgraded fisheries and animal husbandry besides urban rejuvenation are also covered under
the seven resolves.

Urban rejuvenation has also been given due importance with establishment of “storm water drainage” proposed in all
cities in towns so as to prevent massive water logging crises like the one experienced by the state capital a year ago.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bihar cabinet gives its nod to free COVID-19 vaccination implementation of ‘Saat Nishchay’ resolutions
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Right of woman in matrimonial house cannot be defeated by invoking summary procedure: Supreme Court
2Kamal Haasan to join hands with Rajinikanth? Here’s what MNM chief said about political alliance of superstars
3Delhi HC restrains AIIMS nurses from continuing with strike