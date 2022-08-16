Bihar Cabinet Expansion today: RJD eyes lion’s share in Nitish Kumar’s revamped cabinet, Tej Pratap Yadav set to be minister again

Bihar cabinet expansion Live news: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to expand his new cabinet on Tuesday, a week after his party JD(U) ended its alliance with BJP in the state and staked claim to form a government with the RJD, Congress, HAM and Left parties. So far, the new cabinet only consists of the Bihar CM and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav from RJD. As many as 30 members from the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) are expected to be sworn in as ministers in Kumar’s new cabinet. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhavan at 11:30 am today.

Among the special guests invited to the swearing in ceremony are RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. With the state cabinet size limited to 36, including the CM, Kumar is likely to keep few portfolios empty for future expansion, according to reports.

In the 242-member state assembly, the JDU-RJD-HAM-Congress-CPI(M-L)-CPI ‘Mahagathbandhan’ has 163 legislators collectively, with Kumar’s JD(U) having 45 MLAs, 4 MLAs from Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM, 79 from Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, 12 from CPI(M-L) and 4 from CPI. RJD, the single-largest party in the state, will get the maximum ministerial berths, followed by JD(U). The RJD is likely to get 15 ministers while the JD(U) will have 12 ministers. The new cabinet will have three ministers from Congress, state party unit chief Bhakt Charan Das had said. Keeping the Muslim-Dalit equation in mind, Congress has named Afaque Alam and Murari Gautam as their ministerial candidates, according to news agency PTI. Reportedly, only two ministers from the Congress will take oath on Tuesday, and one later.

The JD(U) is slated to retain Home, Vigilance, Education, Building Construction, Minority Affairs, Social Welfare, and Water Resources while the RJD may get key portfolios such as Finance, Commercial Taxes, Health, Road Construction, Disaster Management, and Environment and Forest, according to The Indian Express.

Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is also slated to get a ministerial berth. In a bid to appease its OBC voter base, RJD has included the names of many leaders from the Yadav community for the ministerial berths. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Ashok Choudhary, Bijendra Yadav, Shravan Kumar and Leshi Singh from JD(U) are likely to be retained in Kumar’s cabinet.

Santosh Suman, son of HAM founder and former CM Jitan Ram Manhi, is slated to be inducted in Kumar’s cabinet. The party, which has four MLAs, had also decided to end its alliance with NDA after Kumar’s decision last week.

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Bihar CM for a record eighth time on August 10. During his oath-taking ceremony, Kumar had called upon all the Opposition parties to “stick together” ahead of the 2024 general elections.