Bihar Cabinet Minister List 2022: Full list of ministers and their portfolios in Nitish Kumar cabinet

List of Bihar Cabinet Ministers 2022: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today expanded his two-member Cabinet, a week after he took oath along with Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy. A total of 31 ministers were inducted into the revamped Council of Ministers with the Rashtriya Janata Dal retaining the largest share of ministers.



RJD has got 16 ministerial portfolios, followed by JDU at 11, Congress at 2, HAM at 1. Independent candidate Sumit Kumar Singh was sworn in as a minister in Kumar’s cabinet. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was also sworn in. The portfolios will be declared in the afternoon.

#Bihar cabinet expansion | RJD leaders Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, Lalit Yadav, Surendra Yadav and Kumar Sarvjeet are expected to take the oath as ministers at Raj Bhawan today pic.twitter.com/3uLORDWsjh — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

31 members from the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) were sworn in as ministers in Kumar’s new cabinet at the Raj Bhavan at 11:30 am today. The maximum size of Kumar’s cabinet is 36, leaving room for future expansion.

The RJD, which is the single-largest party in the state, got the lion’s share with 16 members from the party being inducted as ministers today. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is likely to keep the home department to himself.