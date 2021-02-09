Bihar Cabinet expansion today: ‘Big brother’ BJP may get nine ministerial berths, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) eight

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) may get eight more berths, taking its tally to 13. (Pic: Twitter/Nitish Kumar)

The much-awaited Bihar cabinet expansion is expected to take place today. According to officials, new members will be inducted into the cabinet this afternoon. Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan will be administering oath to the new members.

The Nitish Kumar-led state cabinet currently has 13 members – seven from the BJP, including two deputy CMs, five from Kumar’s JD(U) including the chief minister, and one each from the HAM and the VIP. As per norms, the Bihar Cabinet can have a maximum of 36 members. CM Nitish Kumar may go for full capacity expansion today by adding 22 new ministers to his cabinet.

As per reports, the BJP may get nine berths while the JD(U) may get eight berths. With the BJP being the largest party in the coalition, the power-sharing terms may reflect that sense in ministerial berth sharing. While BJP had won 74 seats, JD(U) had bagged 43 seats in the state assembly election held last year.

The Budget session of the state assembly will commence on February 19 and the ruling NDA was expected to expand the cabinet before the session.

Reports suggest that BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain may be among those inducted in the cabinet. Hussain was elected unopposed to the Bihar Legislative Council late last month. The seat was earlier held by former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

Some other prominent BJP leaders who may get cabinet seats include Gopalganj MLA Subhash Singh, Ramnagar MLA Bhagirathi Devi, Banmankhi MLA Krishna Kuma Rishi and Bankipur MLA Nitin Naveen.

Some JD(U) leaders like Bahadurpur MLA Madan Sahni and Mokama MLA Neeraj Kumar may also get the cabinet berth.

The NDA had secured a simple majority with 125-seat in the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly.