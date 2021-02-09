  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Cabinet expansion today: ‘Big brother’ BJP may get nine ministerial berths, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) eight

By: |
February 9, 2021 10:49 AM

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: The Nitish Kumar-led state cabinet currently has 13 members - seven from the BJP, five from Kumar's JD(U), and one each from the HAM and the VIP.

Bihar Cabinet Expansion Today BJP JDUBihar Cabinet Expansion: CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) may get eight more berths, taking its tally to 13. (Pic: Twitter/Nitish Kumar)

The much-awaited Bihar cabinet expansion is expected to take place today. According to officials, new members will be inducted into the cabinet this afternoon. Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan will be administering oath to the new members.

The Nitish Kumar-led state cabinet currently has 13 members – seven from the BJP, including two deputy CMs, five from Kumar’s JD(U) including the chief minister, and one each from the HAM and the VIP. As per norms, the Bihar Cabinet can have a maximum of 36 members. CM Nitish Kumar may go for full capacity expansion today by adding 22 new ministers to his cabinet.

Related News

As per reports, the BJP may get nine berths while the JD(U) may get eight berths. With the BJP being the largest party in the coalition, the power-sharing terms may reflect that sense in ministerial berth sharing. While BJP had won 74 seats, JD(U) had bagged 43 seats in the state assembly election held last year.

The Budget session of the state assembly will commence on February 19 and the ruling NDA was expected to expand the cabinet before the session.

Reports suggest that BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain may be among those inducted in the cabinet. Hussain was elected unopposed to the Bihar Legislative Council late last month. The seat was earlier held by former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

Some other prominent BJP leaders who may get cabinet seats include Gopalganj MLA Subhash Singh, Ramnagar MLA Bhagirathi Devi, Banmankhi MLA Krishna Kuma Rishi and Bankipur MLA Nitin Naveen.

Some JD(U) leaders like Bahadurpur MLA Madan Sahni and Mokama MLA Neeraj Kumar may also get the cabinet berth.

The NDA had secured a simple majority with 125-seat in the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BJPNitish Kumar
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bihar Cabinet expansion today ‘Big brother’ BJP may get nine ministerial berths Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) eight
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah to make statement on Chamoli glacier burst at 11:30 am
2Red Fort Violence: Punjab actor Deep Sidhu arrested in connection with Republic Day incident
3Farmers’ Protest: Additional police force withdrawn from Delhi borders