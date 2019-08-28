Bihar Cabinet clears proposal to create 229 posts of Assistant Professor for teaching Environmental science

In order to further strengthen the health care system in the state, the cabinet gave its nod for creation of 2,340 posts of AYUSH medical officers in 2,340 Additional Primary Health Centres (APHC) of the state

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod for creation 229 post of assistant professor for teaching Environmental science in 229 colleges, official said. The cabinet gave nod to the Education department’s proposal to create one each post of assistant professor for teaching of Environmental science in 229 constituent colleges of all the universities of the state except in KSDS University, Darbhanga, Cabinet Secretariat Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar told reporters here. In order to further strengthen the health care system in the state, the cabinet gave its nod for creation of 2,340 posts of AYUSH medical officers in 2,340 Additional Primary Health Centres (APHC) of the state, Kumar said.

Out of total 2772 APHCs of the state, posts of AYUSH doctors have already been created in 432 APHCs, he said adding that AYUSH doctors will be appointed in the ratio of 50 per cent Ayurvedic doctors, 30 per cent homoeopathy and 20 per cent unani. It also sanctioned Rs 10 per litre hike in diesel subsidy for irrigating farm land, the principal secretary said adding that the subsidy has been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 60 per litre on purchase of diesel for agriculture purpose. The decision has been taken in view of drought like situation in parts of the state to help and motivate farmers.

The cabinet also created a separate “climate change wing” which will be set up under ‘Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department’, he said and added that 29 posts of different categories have been created for the separate wing that include appointment of experts relating to climate change. It also created 589 different categories of posts of audit officers under ‘Bihar Panchayati Raj Audit Cadre’ Rules 2019, Kumar said and added that various posts which have been created included 373 posts of auditors, 174 posts of senior audit officers, 41 posts of District Audit Officer and one post of Chief Audit Officer.

The cabinet also gave its administrative nod for revised estimate of Rs 250 crore for construction of building of ‘Development Management Institute’ (DMI) in its own permanent premises which will be built at 15 acres of land in Bihta (in Patna district), he said. A total of 14 decisions were taken in Tuesday’s cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he added.