Bihar bypolls: FIR against Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, Kishanganj candidate for poll code violation

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal (File Photo)

An FIR has been lodged against Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and Sweety Singh, the party’s candidate for Kishanganj assembly bypoll, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct, an official said.

The FIR was registered at Sadar police station on Saturday evening following a written complaint by Kishanganj Sadar Circle Officer Shafi Ahmad, Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shanawaz Ahmad Niyazi said.

The complaint was lodged after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing Jaiswal exhorting businessmen to close their establishments on the polling day and promising to pay Rs 500 to each of their staff members in their firms and houses, the SDM said.

Jaiswal allegedly made the remarks during a meeting of the local businessmen held on Thursday at the residence of Kishanganj Municipal Council vice chairperson Aanchi Devi. Further action will be taken against others on the basis of the video, SDM Niyazi said.

Bypolls to Kishanganj and four other assembly seats in Bihar will be held on Monday as the incumbent MLAs were elected to Parliament in the April-May general election.

Rs 6.38 lakh cash seized in Kishanganj ahead of Bihar bypolls

Officials have seized Rs 6.38 lakh cash from a car during vehicle checking drive in Bihar’s Kishanganj district, ahead of Monday’s bypolls. The money was seized during search of the vehicle on late Saturday evening at Faringola check post on NH-31 in Kishanganj, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shahnawaz Ahmad Niyazi said.

The car from which the money was recovered has a registration number of West Bengal and the man who drove the car identified himself as Amaresh Ghosh, he said.

Niyazi said cash was seized after Ghosh failed to show satisfactory documents about the money.

Ghosh, a resident of Nadia district of West Bengal, claimed that he has a wholesale business of saree and was going to his home after collecting money from Siliguri, Niyazi said. The vehicle checking was carried out ahead of Monday’s bypolls to Kishanganj and four other assembly seats in Bihar.