Bihar BJP spokesperson Azfar Shamsi shot at twice, condition critical

By: |
New Delhi | January 27, 2021 2:28 PM

Bihar BJP's spokesperson Azfar Shamsi is also a professor at Jamalpur College.

Azfar Shamsi shot -criticalBJP's state president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal telephoned DGP SK Singhal and called for early arrest of the criminals. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Bihar spokesperson Azfar Shamsi was today shot at by criminals near Jamalpur College. The incident happened in broad daylight in Munger district when criminals shot him in front of several people. The incident took place at around 11.30 am when a meeting of BJP office-bearers was underway in Patna. BJP’s state president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal telephoned DGP SK Singhal and called for early arrest of the criminals.

Azfar Shamsi is a professor at Jamalpur College. Today as well, when Shamsi reached college, he asked the driver to park the car and got off the vehicle. The criminals were waiting for him near the gate and fired two shots of which at least one hit Shamsi and he fell on the ground.

If reports are to be believed, one bullet hit Shamsi near his ear and another in his stomach. His condition is said to be critical. Currently, he is being shifted to Patna for better treatment. Police has already recorded his statement. A team of police have also reached the spot and is investigating the matter.

(This is a developing story)

