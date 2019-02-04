Bihar Bandh LIVE Updates: Opposition calls for shutdown to protest police action against Upendra Kushwaha

Bihar Bandh LIVE Updates: Grand Alliance calls for shutdown over police action against Upendra Kushwaha, security beefed up across state

Bihar bandh today: The Grand Alliance of Bihar has called for a statewide bandh on Monday to protest police action against Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha. The strike is likely to affect normal life in the state. The state government has made tight security arrangements in order to maintain law and order situation during the bandh.

The strike has been called in view of the police lathi charge on RLSP workers near Dak Bunglow Chauraha in Patna on Saturday. They were participating in a protest called by Kushwaha against deterioration in educational standards under Nitish’s regime. Kushwaha was also present with the crowd when police carried out a baton charge. The former Union minister, who suffered injuries in the incident, accused Nitish Kumar of trying to silence his critics.