Bihar Bandh LIVE Updates: Opposition calls for shutdown to protest police action against Upendra Kushwaha

By: | Updated:Feb 04, 2019 9:54 am

Bihar bandh in 2019: The opposition parties are observing bandh in state to protest police action against Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha in Patna.

Bihar bandh today: The Grand Alliance of Bihar has called for a statewide bandh on Monday to protest police action against Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha. The strike is likely to affect normal life in the state. The state government has made tight security arrangements in order to maintain law and order situation during the bandh.

The strike has been called in view of the police lathi charge on RLSP workers near Dak Bunglow Chauraha in Patna on Saturday. They were participating in a protest called by Kushwaha against deterioration in educational standards under Nitish’s regime. Kushwaha was also present with the crowd when police carried out a baton charge. The former Union minister, who suffered injuries in the incident, accused Nitish Kumar of trying to silence his critics.

Bihar bandh today: Grand alliance calls for bandh

09:54 (IST)04 Feb 2019
Bihar bandh today: Who is Upendra Kushwaha?

Upendra Kushwaha is the chief od Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP). He was MoS for HRD in Modi government but quit late last year. He is a Lok Sabha MP from Karakat constituency (Rohtas district). He is a Koeri by caste that has dominance in the district. He had floated RLSP just ahead of the previous Lok Sabha polls owing to differences with Nitish Kumar.

09:42 (IST)04 Feb 2019
Bihar bandh today: Why RLSP protesting?

The RLSP was protesting in Patna on Saturday against poor state of schools in the state. RLSP leaders said that the aim was to highlight the collapse of school and higher education system in the state.

09:38 (IST)04 Feb 2019
Bihar bandh today: Kushwaha slams Nitish Kumar for police action

Upendra Kushwaha lashed out at Nitish Kumar for police action against his people on Saturday. In his remark, Kushwaha said that police first used water cannon to disperse the protesting RLSP leaders and workers followed by a lathicharge. He said that police attacked him at the behest of Kumar.

09:36 (IST)04 Feb 2019
Bihar bandh today: Sharad Yadav to merge LJD with RLSP?

Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav has extended support to the Bihar bandh called by grand alliance partners. According to reports, Sharad Yadav who heads Loktantarik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav was considering merging his party with RLSP but Yadav has refuted reports of his party's merger with former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party.

09:33 (IST)04 Feb 2019
Bihar bandh: Upendra Kushwaha injured in police action

Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha and half-a-dozen RLSP activists were injured in a police lathicharge on Saturday during a protest in Patna. After Kushwaha sustained injuries in his head, leg and and hand, he was admitted to a local private hospital and discharged after initial treatment.

08:55 (IST)04 Feb 2019
Bihar bandh today: Grand Alliance calls for strike

The Mahagathbandh has called for Bihar bandh on Monday to protest police action against RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha. The Grand Alliance in Bihar comprises of RLSP, Congress, RJD, HAM, NCP and Left. All the parties have come in support of Kushwaha.

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha had walked out of the BJP-led NDA last year and joined the ranks with grand alliance of RJD, Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha led by former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi. Kushwaha was once Nitish's close aide but he parted his ways ahead of the previous Lok Sabha polls and launched his own political party. He had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with BJP. Kushwaha has been attacking the BJP and JD(U) ever since he quit the NDA. He alleged that the Modi government and Nitish government have failed to deliver what they had promised.
