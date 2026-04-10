The Bihar Legislative Assembly on Friday received a bomb threat through email, police said.

Speaking to PTI, Sachiwalay-1 Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anu Kumari said, “We received information that an email containing bomb threat was received by Bihar Legislative Assembly officials. Police are thoroughly inspecting the premises.” Bomb and dog squad teams have been deployed, and an intensive search is underway, she said.

The assembly had received a similar threat on March 13, which, however, turned out to be a hoax.