Bihar assembly passes resolution for caste-based Census in 2021, RJD credits Tejashwi

Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary made the announcement in the Assembly that CM Nitish Kumar had made a proposal in the House on Tuesday for passing a resolution in this regard.

The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution favouring a caste-based Census in 2021. Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary made the announcement in the Assembly. He said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a proposal in the House on Tuesday for passing a resolution in this regard.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav welcomed the passage of a resolution in the Assembly favouring caste-based Census in 2021. Tejashwi, the leader of opposition in the current assembly, tweeted that the data of the caste-based Census will help in redesigning the policy for greater social and economic reforms.

“It’s a historical fact that the social & spatial demarcation within India exists even today. SC/ST/OBCs have been deprived and dejected socially & economically for ages. Caste-based census will provide a radical ground at the policy level for greater social & economic reforms,” he said.

Senior RJD leader Shailesh Kumar credited Tejashwi for mounting pressure on the Nitish Kumar led government to bring a resolution. “NDA government in Bihar once again caved into Tejashwi Yadav’s demand of conducting a caste-based census in Bihar. Today, the Bihar assembly passed a resolution for it. Can’t thank my leader enough for getting this job done,” he said.

The census of the population will take place in 2021. It will be conducted in two phases — House-listing & Housing Census from April to September, 2020 and Population Enumeration during February 09-28, 2021. The government has decided to collect data on Other Backward Classes during Census 2021. This will be the first time such data will be collected since 1931.

This comes just days after the Bihar Assembly passed a unanimous resolution against NRC. Nitish Kumar also said that he has written to Centre to remove some contentious clauses in NPR. Bihar is the first NDA state to pass such a resolution.

Bihar will go to polls in October-November later this year. The main contest will be between Nitish Kumar led ruling dispensation and grand alliance led by RJD.