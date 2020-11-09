Bihar Assembly Elections Result 2020: Will Tejashwi defeat Nitish in big battle amid Covid?

Bihar Assembly Elections Result 2020 News Updates: Counting starts tomorrow.

Bihar Assembly Elections Result 2020 News Updates: The result for Bihar Assembly elections will be announced tomorrow. The counting of votes will start at 8 am and major trends would be known by the afternoon. The exit polls have dampened the mood of CM Nitish Kumar’s ruling party Janata Dal (United) and its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If exit polls result hold true then Bihar is all set to see a change after 15 years of Nitish Kumar’s rule. But then, exit polls often go wrong and the real result will only be known after the counting starts tomorrow. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is hoping to beat Nitish Kumar-led NDA and return to power in the state. The loss of NDA would mean the end of an era after 15-long years. However, unless the counting starts, nothing can be said for sure as of now.

As the excitement builds further around Bihar election result 2020, this Financial Express live blog is tracking all the developments in the run up to the start of counting tomorrow. Keep reading: