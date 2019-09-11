Bihar Assembly elections: BJP’s Sushil Modi backs Nitish Kumar, says he’s captain of NDA in state

Sushil Modi has called Nitish Kumar as ‘captain’. (File photo)

Bihar elections: Amid a murmur of change in leadership in Bihar’s ruling NDA, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday backed Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance in the forthcoming state assembly elections. In a post, Sushil Modi referred Nitish Kumar as ‘captain’ of NDA in Bihar.

@NitishKumar is the Captain of NDA in Bihar & will remain its Captain in next assembly elections in 2020 also.When Captain is hitting 4 & 6 & defeating rivals by inning where is the Q of any change. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) September 11, 2019

“Nitish Kumar is the Captain of NDA in Bihar and will remain its Captain in next assembly elections in 2020 also. When Captain is hitting 4 and 6 and defeating rivals by inning where is the Q of any change,” the deputy CM said in his tweet.

Sushil Modi’s statement comes a couple of days after BJP leader Sanjay Paswan asked Nitish Kumar to leave the chief minister’s post and give a chance to the saffron party to rule for one term. On Monday, speaking to news agency ANI, Paswan said, “We trusted Nitish Kumar with the post of Bihar Chief Minister for 15 years, he should give us the chance for one term.”

Reacting to Paswan’s remark, JD(U) leader and Bihar Minister Dr Ashok Choudhary had stated that Nitsh Kumar will be the CM candidate of the alliance. In a tweet, Choudhary, Building Construction Minister claimed that people of Bihar have faith in Nitish Kumar. The JD(U) leader also stated that there is no other trustworthy person to head the government than Nitish Kumar.

The state unit of the saffron party had, however, distanced itself from the statement made by Paswan, who had served as a minister in the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Jan Shakti (LJP) party has already backed Nitish Kumar for the CM’s post. The state is scheduled to go to Assembly polls next year.