  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Shiv Sena says change of guard will take place

By: |
November 9, 2020 1:45 PM

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed that ahead of the polls in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's rallies received good response, unlike those of his political opponents.

"Balloons of lies were released in the air, but they disappeared in the air itself," it said.

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance will win the Bihar Assembly elections.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ claimed that ahead of the polls in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s rallies received good response, unlike those of his political opponents.

Related News

“Balloons of lies were released in the air, but they disappeared in the air itself,” it said without naming the JD(U)-BJP combine.

“Signs are clear that a change of guard will take place in Bihar as it happened in the US,” the editorial said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bihar Assembly elections 2020 Shiv Sena says change of guard will take place
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bihar Exit Polls 2020 vs 2015: Why Nitish Kumar may still win, surprise Tejashwi Yadav?
2Bihar Assembly Elections Result 2020: Will Tejashwi defeat Nitish in big battle amid Covid?
3Jawaharlal Nehru University: PM Narendra Modi to unveil Swami Vivekananda’s statue on JNU campus, says VC