Bihar Assembly election, 65 pending bypolls to be held around same time: Election Commission

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 3:55 PM

Bihar will go to polls in October-November later this year.

The Election Commission on Friday said it has decided to hold 65 pending by-elections and the Bihar assembly polls around the same time. There are 64 vacancies in the legislative assemblies of various states and one in Lok Sabha.

“One of the major factors in clubbing them together is the relative ease of movement of central forces and related logistics issues,” a Commission statement said.

The term of the Bihar assembly ends on November 29 and elections are likely to be held sometime in October-November.

“… (the) Commission has decided to conduct all the 65 bye-elections and the General Assembly Elections of Bihar around the same time… Announcement of schedule of Bihar General Assembly Elections as well as these bye-elections will be done by the Commission at appropriate time,” it said.

Several bypolls were deferred recently due to excessive rains and the COVID-19 pandemic.

