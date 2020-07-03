Tejashwi Yadav seeks apology from Bihar people for mistakes of Lalu-Rabri in 15 years.

In a major political move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has sought an apology from the people of Bihar for the mistakes during the 15-year rule of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav and mother Rabri Devi. Speaking at a rally on Thursday, Tejashwi said, “Fine that we remained in power for 15 years, but I was not the one who was in power, I was an infant. No one can deny the fact that Lalu ji didn’t deliver social justice. I apologise for the mistakes committed during the 15 years of RJD,” he told the crowd, referring to the 15 years that Lalu Yadav and his wife served as Chief Ministers heading the RJD government.

Promising change if elected to power, Tejashwi said that he will bring a sea of change and fulfill the aspirations of the people of Bihar which the incumbent government under Nitish Kumar failed to do.

“Bihar has become a centre of unemployment. If you look at the numbers, you will find that Bihar has the highest migration in the entire country. Why has this happened? Can’t we make provisions to stop migration of people? Why does migration happen, for employment, there is no employment here,” he said.

Tejashwi, the leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly, attacked the Nitish Kumar government as he quipped, “The incumbent government which is headed by Nitish Kumar ji, he also remained in power for 15 years. He too had promised that he will stop the migration, provide employment, work to improve the condition of farmers….”

The Rashtriya Janata Dal ruled Bihar for 15 years between 1990 and 2005. Lalu served as the CM of the state from March 1990 to July 1997. His wife took over after Lalu and remained the CM till March 2005.

The 15 years of RJD’s rule is infamous for criminal activities like kidnapping, murder and loot, unemployment, poor law and order situation, bad condition of roads, poor educational and medical facilities, acute shortage of power supply and others. The state drew a bad image as it witnessed rampant lawlessness during Lalu and Rabri regime.

The Janata Dal (United) headed Nitish Kumar won the elections in 2005 and has been heading the government since then. The ruling alliance leaders often attack the RJD’s 15 years of misrule during elections by comparing it with Nitish’s works in various fields. The JD(U) and BJP leader say that the 15 years of Lalu-Rabri rule took Bihar 50 years back.

Tejashwi Yadav (30), who served as the deputy CM in the Mahagathbandhan government of the JDU-RJD-Congress headed by Nitish Kumar for 18 months, now heads an alliance of 5 opposition parties — RJD, Congress, HAM, RLDP and VIP.

The grand alliance constituents have been vocal against his leadership and have appeared unwilling to project him as the chief ministerial face of the alliance. The RJD has been insisting that Tejashwi be the CM face but the alliance partners believe he cannot pose a challenge to the popularity of Nitish Kumar in the upcoming Assembly elections slated for October-November.