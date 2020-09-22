Bihar Assembly election 2020: Samajwadi Party opts out of race, to support RJD

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (file pic)

The Samajwadi Party has announced that it will not contest the Bihar Assembly elections due to be held in October-November. The party will instead support the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“In the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party will not enter into any alliance in Bihar and will support RJD’s candidates,” the SP said in a tweet.

“Yes, the party has decided this and made an announcement,” SP MLC Udaiveer Singh said.

The party believes that contesting elections will weaken the like-minded parties and also it does not have a strong base in the state to win seats.

In 2015 elections, the Samajwadi Party had joined the Mahagathbandhan of RJD, JD(U), and Congress. But it pulled out of the alliance after it was offered just five seats. The SP then entered into an alliance with NCP. The party had contested 85 seats but could not open its account. It managed to secure 3.80 lakh votes. Percentage-wise, its share was 1%.

In the 2010 elections, the party had contested 146 seats but failed to win even a single seat.

Bihar is slated to go to polls in October-November. The state is set to witness a direct contest between the ruling NDA led by Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and RJD led grand alliance of opposition parties.

While Nitish will seek a fourth consecutive win, it will be a survival battle for RJD. The RJD is headed by Tejashwi Yadav in the absence of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav who is behind bars in connection with fodder scam cases.