Bihar Assembly election 2020: ‘Polls should not become super-spreader event’, Opposition cites Covid fears in memo to EC

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 6:21 PM

Bihar is slated to go to polls in October-November this year. The term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly ends on November 29.

Several opposition parties including the constituents of the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance in Bihar have urged the Election Commission to assure voters that the Assembly elections in the state do not become a super spreader event for the deadly coronavirus.

In a memorandum submitted to the ECI, the parties drew the panel’s attention to the coronavirus situation in the state to say that “the pandemic has affected the state badly”. They said in the capital Patna, as many as 89 containment zones and over 16 districts have been put under lockdown.

“People need explicit clarity so that wholesome participation of majority of voters is not adversely impacted. People also expect the commission to ensure and satisfy the people that entire poll exercise does not become a super spreader event,” the memorandum which was signed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, CPI, CPI-M and Hindustan Awam Morcha and others, said.

They also wondered how the poll panel will ensure physical distancing of at least two yards in a state with a population of around 13 crore and electorate of 7.5 crore.

Several opposition leaders including leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav had demanded that the elections be deferred and the state be placed under President’s Rule.

Bihar is slated to go to polls in October-November this year. The term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly ends on November 29. As per the Constitution, a new assembly has to be constituted before the expiry of the current Assembly.

