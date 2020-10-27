  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Assembly election 2020 phase 1: Full list of constituencies going to polls on October 28

Updated: Oct 27, 2020 1:09 PM

Bihar Election 2020: Among the key seats going to polls tomorrow are Imamganj, Sasaram, Dinara, Gaya, Munger, Jamui, Bankipur, Mokama, Jamalpur, Chainpur and Buxar.

In the first phase, voting will happen on October 28. (IE)

 

Bihar Election Phase-1 polling: The first phase of polling for 71 constituencies will take place on Wednesday (October 28). Among the key seats going to polls tomorrow are Imamganj, Sasaram, Dinara, Gaya, Munger, Jamui, Bankipur, Mokama, Jamalpur, Chainpur and Buxar. Former Bihar CM and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from Imamganj and BJP’s Shreyasi Singh is in fray from Jamui.

The Congress has fielded Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha from Bankipur to take on Pushpam Priya Choudhary of newly formed Plurals Party and Nitin Nabin of the BJP. From Mokama, don-turned politician Anant Kumar Singh is up against Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh of JDU.

Bihar Election 2020: Constituencies list (Phase-I)

1. Kahalgaon
2. Sultanganj
3. Amarpur
4. Dhoraiya (SC)
5. Banka
6. Katoria (ST)
7. Belhar
8. Tarapur
9. Munger
10. Jamalpur
11. Suryagarha
12. Lakhisarai
13. Sheikhpura
14. Barbigha
15. Mokama
16. Barh
17. Masaurhi (SC)
18. Paliganj
19. Bikram
20. Sandesh
21. Barhara
22. Arrah
23. Agiaon (SC)
24. Tarari
25. Jagdishpur
26. Shahpur
27. Brahampur
28. Buxar
29. Dumraon
30. Rajpur (SC)
31. Ramgarh
32. Mohania (SC)
33. Bhabua
34. Chainpur
35. Chenari (SC)
36. Sasaram
37. Kargahar
38. Dinara
39. Nokha
40. Dehri
41. Karakat
42. Arwal
43. Kurtha
44. Jehanabad
45. Ghosi
46. Makhdumpur (SC)
47. Goh
48. Obra
49. Nabinagar
50. Kutumba (SC)
51. Aurangabad
52. Rafiganj
53. Gurua
54. Sherghati
55. Imamganj (SC)
56. Barachatti (SC)
57. Bodh Gaya (SC)
58. Gaya Town
59. Tikari
60. Belaganj
61. Atri
62. Wazirganj
63. Rajauli (SC)
64. Hisua
65. Nawada
66. Gobindpur
67. Warsaliganj
68. Sikandra (SC)
69. Jamui
70. Jhajha
71. Chakai

The Bihar polls is being conducted in three phases. In the first phase, voting will happen on October 28. The second phase of polling for 94 seats will happen on November 3 and the third phase of polling for the remaining 78 constituencies will be conducted on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

