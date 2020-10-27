Bihar Assembly election 2020 phase 1: Full list of constituencies going to polls on October 28

In the first phase, voting will happen on October 28. (IE)

Bihar Election Phase-1 polling: The first phase of polling for 71 constituencies will take place on Wednesday (October 28). Among the key seats going to polls tomorrow are Imamganj, Sasaram, Dinara, Gaya, Munger, Jamui, Bankipur, Mokama, Jamalpur, Chainpur and Buxar. Former Bihar CM and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from Imamganj and BJP’s Shreyasi Singh is in fray from Jamui.

ALSO READ | Bihar Election 2020: Date, schedule, results — All you need to know

The Congress has fielded Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha from Bankipur to take on Pushpam Priya Choudhary of newly formed Plurals Party and Nitin Nabin of the BJP. From Mokama, don-turned politician Anant Kumar Singh is up against Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh of JDU.

ALSO READ | Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to download photo voter slip online

Bihar Election 2020: Constituencies list (Phase-I)

1. Kahalgaon

2. Sultanganj

3. Amarpur

4. Dhoraiya (SC)

5. Banka

6. Katoria (ST)

7. Belhar

8. Tarapur

9. Munger

10. Jamalpur

11. Suryagarha

12. Lakhisarai

13. Sheikhpura

14. Barbigha

15. Mokama

16. Barh

17. Masaurhi (SC)

18. Paliganj

19. Bikram

20. Sandesh

21. Barhara

22. Arrah

23. Agiaon (SC)

24. Tarari

25. Jagdishpur

26. Shahpur

27. Brahampur

28. Buxar

29. Dumraon

30. Rajpur (SC)

31. Ramgarh

32. Mohania (SC)

33. Bhabua

34. Chainpur

35. Chenari (SC)

36. Sasaram

37. Kargahar

38. Dinara

39. Nokha

40. Dehri

41. Karakat

42. Arwal

43. Kurtha

44. Jehanabad

45. Ghosi

46. Makhdumpur (SC)

47. Goh

48. Obra

49. Nabinagar

50. Kutumba (SC)

51. Aurangabad

52. Rafiganj

53. Gurua

54. Sherghati

55. Imamganj (SC)

56. Barachatti (SC)

57. Bodh Gaya (SC)

58. Gaya Town

59. Tikari

60. Belaganj

61. Atri

62. Wazirganj

63. Rajauli (SC)

64. Hisua

65. Nawada

66. Gobindpur

67. Warsaliganj

68. Sikandra (SC)

69. Jamui

70. Jhajha

71. Chakai

The Bihar polls is being conducted in three phases. In the first phase, voting will happen on October 28. The second phase of polling for 94 seats will happen on November 3 and the third phase of polling for the remaining 78 constituencies will be conducted on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.