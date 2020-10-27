Bihar Assembly election 2020 phase 1: Full list of constituencies going to polls on October 28

Bihar Election 2020: Among the key seats going to polls tomorrow are Imamganj, Sasaram, Dinara, Gaya, Munger, Jamui, Bankipur, Mokama, Jamalpur, Chainpur and Buxar.
In the first phase, voting will happen on October 28. (IE)
Bihar Election Phase-1 polling: The first phase of polling for 71 constituencies will take place on Wednesday (October 28). Among the key seats going to polls tomorrow are Imamganj, Sasaram, Dinara, Gaya, Munger, Jamui, Bankipur, Mokama, Jamalpur, Chainpur and Buxar. Former Bihar CM and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from Imamganj and BJP’s Shreyasi Singh is in fray from Jamui.
The Congress has fielded Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha from Bankipur to take on Pushpam Priya Choudhary of newly formed Plurals Party and Nitin Nabin of the BJP. From Mokama, don-turned politician Anant Kumar Singh is up against Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh of JDU.
The Bihar polls is being conducted in three phases. In the first phase, voting will happen on October 28. The second phase of polling for 94 seats will happen on November 3 and the third phase of polling for the remaining 78 constituencies will be conducted on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.