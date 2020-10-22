Bihar Election 2020 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman to release BJP’s manifesto today

Nirmala Sitharanan will release the manifesto in the state capital, Patna

Bihar Election 2020: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will today release its election manifesto for the Bihar Assembly polls. Senior BJP leader and finance minister Nirmala Sitharanan will release the manifesto in the state capital, Patna. The BJP is contesting the election with JDU of Nitish Kumar, VIP of Mukesh Sahani and HAM of Jitan Ram Manjhi. Reports suggest that the key feature of the BJP’s manifesto will be ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’. Speaking to ANI, a top Bihar BJP leader said that the BJP promises to open the gate for all-round development of the state and people of the state will become self-reliant.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ to make the country self-reliant so with PM’s inspiration we have a focus on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bihar’ in the manifesto,” he was quouted as saying by ANI. He further said that Aatmanirbhar Bihar will pave the way for industrialization of Bihar. “And once Small and Medium industry starts on a large scale then definitely crores of people of Bihar will get job in different parts of the state,” he said.

On Wednesday, Congress released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections. It has promised to create 10 lakh government jobs, give farm loan waiver, and Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unemployment youth. It has also assured the farmers of 50 per cent rebate in electricity bills and repeal of the three farm laws brought by the Centre. The Congress is contesting 70 out of the 243 assembly seats in alliance with the RJD, and three Left parties. The RJD will contest 144 seats, CPI(ML) 19, CPI six and CPI(M) four.

Read More