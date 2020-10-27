  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to download photo voter slip online

Updated: Oct 27, 2020 1:04 PM

Bihar Election - Voter Slip: For more information about your polling booth and electoral officer, you can visit the official state commission website - ceobihar.nic.in.

Voters need to have a voter slip and one photo ID proof in their hand. (IE)

 

Bihar Election 2020 Voter slip: Polling for 71 constituencies in the Bihar Assembly is set for tomorrow (October 28). The voting will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. Due to Covid, certain measures have been taken to ensure social distancing at the polling centres. The voters can head to their polling station to cast their vote to elect the 243-member House. But before heading to the polling booth, voters need to ensure that they have a voter slip and one photo ID proof in their hand.

How to download Photo Voter Slip

Visit the official website – ceobihar.nic.in

Go to Voter’s Corner

Click on ‘Search Name in Electoral Roll’

Fill in credentials and click on the Search button

Your name will appear at the bottom of the page. Now, click on view details and then you will be directed to your voter slip

Now, you can take print out of the voter slip

You can also download your digital photo voter slip from the Voter Helpline app – it can be downloaded from Google Play store and Apple’s app store.

Documents for identification purpose

For identification purpose, you can present your EPIC or any of the following documents approved by the Election Commission along with the Photo Voter Slips:

Passport
Driving License
Service Identity Cards with photographs issued to employees
Passbooks with photographs issued by the Bank/Post Office
PAN Card
Smart Card issued by Registrar General of India under NPR
MNREGA Job Card
Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour
Pension document with photograph
Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and
Aadhar Card

For more information about your polling booth and electoral officer, you can visit the official state commission website – ceobihar.nic.in. The Bihar assembly election is being conducted in three phases and the first phase of polling for 71 constituencies will happen on Wednesday (October 28)

