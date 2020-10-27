Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to download photo voter slip online

Bihar Election - Voter Slip: For more information about your polling booth and electoral officer, you can visit the official state commission website - ceobihar.nic.in.
Voters need to have a voter slip and one photo ID proof in their hand.
Bihar Election 2020 Voter slip: Polling for 71 constituencies in the Bihar Assembly is set for tomorrow (October 28). The voting will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. Due to Covid, certain measures have been taken to ensure social distancing at the polling centres. The voters can head to their polling station to cast their vote to elect the 243-member House. But before heading to the polling booth, voters need to ensure that they have a voter slip and one photo ID proof in their hand.
For identification purpose, you can present your EPIC or any of the following documents approved by the Election Commission along with the Photo Voter Slips:
Passport Driving License Service Identity Cards with photographs issued to employees Passbooks with photographs issued by the Bank/Post Office PAN Card Smart Card issued by Registrar General of India under NPR MNREGA Job Card Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour Pension document with photograph Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and Aadhar Card
For more information about your polling booth and electoral officer, you can visit the official state commission website – ceobihar.nic.in. The Bihar assembly election is being conducted in three phases and the first phase of polling for 71 constituencies will happen on Wednesday (October 28)