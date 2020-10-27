Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to download photo voter slip online

Voters need to have a voter slip and one photo ID proof in their hand. (IE)

Bihar Election 2020 Voter slip: Polling for 71 constituencies in the Bihar Assembly is set for tomorrow (October 28). The voting will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. Due to Covid, certain measures have been taken to ensure social distancing at the polling centres. The voters can head to their polling station to cast their vote to elect the 243-member House. But before heading to the polling booth, voters need to ensure that they have a voter slip and one photo ID proof in their hand.

ALSO READ | Bihar Election 2020: Date, schedule, results — All you need to know

How to download Photo Voter Slip

Visit the official website – ceobihar.nic.in

Go to Voter’s Corner

Click on ‘Search Name in Electoral Roll’

Fill in credentials and click on the Search button

Your name will appear at the bottom of the page. Now, click on view details and then you will be directed to your voter slip

Now, you can take print out of the voter slip

You can also download your digital photo voter slip from the Voter Helpline app – it can be downloaded from Google Play store and Apple’s app store.

ALSO READ | Bihar Election Phase 1: Full list of constituencies going to polls on October 28

Documents for identification purpose

For identification purpose, you can present your EPIC or any of the following documents approved by the Election Commission along with the Photo Voter Slips:

Passport

Driving License

Service Identity Cards with photographs issued to employees

Passbooks with photographs issued by the Bank/Post Office

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by Registrar General of India under NPR

MNREGA Job Card

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Pension document with photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and

Aadhar Card

For more information about your polling booth and electoral officer, you can visit the official state commission website – ceobihar.nic.in. The Bihar assembly election is being conducted in three phases and the first phase of polling for 71 constituencies will happen on Wednesday (October 28)