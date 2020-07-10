Bihar Assembly election 2020: Chirag Paswan says polls during COVID-19 pandemic will put lives at risk

Bihar will go to polls in October-November this year.
BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party on Friday appeared to be in favour of postponing the Bihar assembly polls, with its president Chirag Paswan saying that voter turnout may be very low if the elections are held amid the spread of COVID-19, and put people at risk.
The state polls are due in October-November. The Election Commission has so far not made any official announcement about its schedule.
- 'His silence saved many a reputation': Rahul Gandhi's cryptic tweet after Vikas Dubey's dramatic encounter
- Who was Vikas Dubey? 62 cases, including 5 of murder - Kanpur ambush prime accused had a chequered past
- Rahul Gandhi seeks cancellation of university exams, says promote students on past performance
“Not only Bihar but entire country is affected by the coronavirus. It has impacted finances of the Centre as well as Bihar. Holding elections amid this will financially burden the state more,” Paswan said, adding that his party’s parliamentary board has expressed concern over the issue
“The Election Commission should take a decision with a lot of deliberations. It should not happen that a huge population is put into danger. Polling percentage may also be very low if elections are held amid this pandemic which is not good for democracy,” Paswan tweeted. However, he said his party is ready for the polls.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.