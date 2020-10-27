Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 5 key candidates contesting in Phase-I

Bihar Election 2020: Key candidates

Bihar Election 2020: The ground is set for mega political fight in which now people will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates from different political parties across 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar. The election is being conducted in three phases and the first phase of polling will happen tomorrow. Among the key constituencies going to polls in the phase one are Imamganj, Sasaram, Dinara, Gaya, Munger, Jamui, Bankipur, Mokama, Jamalpur, Chainpur and Buxar.

Key candidates in the first phase are former chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi, Commonwealth shooter Shreyasi Singh, Shatrughan Sinha’s son luv Sinha, Pushpam Priya Choudhary of Plurals Party and Anant Kumar Singh of RJD.

ALSO READ | Bihar Election 2020: Date, schedule, results — All you need to know

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former chief minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Majhi is contesting from Imamganj assembly constituency in Gaya district. He won this seat in 2015 and seeking re-election from here. Manjhi is up against Uday Narayan Choudhary of the RJD and Shobha Sinha of the LJP. Choudhary had won this seat three times — 2000, 2005, 2010 — before losing ground to Manjhi. Jitan Ram Manjhi was earlier with the JDU but snapped ties in 2015 and formed his own political party – Hindustani Awam Morcha.

Shreyasi Singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Commonwealth Games shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui assembly seat to take on Vijay Prakash Yadav of RJD. A winner of gold medal in shooting, Singh joined BJP just weeks before assembly polls. In 2018, Shreyasi won a gold medal in Shooting at Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Shreyasi’s challenger in Jamui is sitting legislator from RJD, Vijay Prakash Yadav. The RJD leader had won this seat in 2015. But before that, this seat was with JDU of Nitish Kumar.

Luv Sinha

Bollywood actor and Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha is Congress’ candidate from Bankipur assembly seat, which comes under Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Shatrughan Sinha twice, in 2009 and 2014. His son is now making political debut from Bankipur where his challengers are three-time MLA Nitin Nabia of BJP and Pushpam Priya Choudhary of Plurals Party. Before taking a plunge into politics, Luv Sinha acted in two films, Sadiyaan (2010) and Paltan (2018).

Pushpam Priya Choudhary

Daughter of former JDU leader Vinod Chaudhary, Pushpam Priya Choudhary is chief of Plurals Party. She is contesting from Bankipur assembly seat where her challengers are debutant Luv Sinha and three-time MLA Nitin Nabia of the BJP. This year in March, Choudhary launched Plurals Party which has fielded its candidates on all 243 seats.

Anant Kumar Singh

Known as baahubali, Anant Kumar Singh is RJD’s candidate from Mokama assembly seat in Patna district. Fairly controversial because of his criminal background, Anant Kumar Singh will take on Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh of JDU. In 2015, Singh was denied a ticket by JDU and the RJD – both the parties had contested this poll together. Anant Singh has represented Mokama constituency twice — in 2005 and 2010. The RJD leader is facing several serious criminal cases including murder and attempt to murder. The RJD had come under fire for picking him as its candidate for the assembly polls.