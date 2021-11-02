Bihar Assembly Bypolls Results Live: Counting of votes today for Kusheshwar Asthan, Tarapur seats

Bihar Assembly Bypolls Results Live: Apart from ruling JD(U), candidates of RJD, Congress and Lok Janshakti Party (RV) are also in the fray.

Bihar Bypolls Results 2021 Live Coverage: Counting of votes will be held today in Bihar for two assembly constituencies for which bypolls were held on October 30. The bypolls had witnessed a moderate voter turnout with Kusheshwar Asthan recording 49 per cent voting while Tarapur recording 50 per cent turnout. While 17 candidates are in the fray, eight are from Tarapur and nine from Kusheshwar Asthan. Both the seats were earlier held by the ruling JD(U). While the ruling party is aiming to retain the seats, the opposition RJD want to convey the message of alleged misrule by winning the seats. The Congress has also fielded its candidate from both the seats after the RJD did not take it into confidence over candidate announcement. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (RV) is also in the fray. It’s the first electoral challenge for the LJP (RV) since the party suffered internal revolt and was divided into two factions.

In Tarapur, which fell vacant upon Mewa Lal Chaudhary’s demise, JD(U)’s candidate is Rajiv Kumar Singh while from Kusheshwar Asthan, debutant Awadh Bhushan Hazari is contesting on the party ticket. Awadh’s father Shashi Bhushan Hazari had won three times in a row from this seat. In Tarapur, the RJD has fielded Arun Sah while in Kusheshwar Asthan, the RJD has fielded Ganesh Bharti. For Chirag, the by-polls in both seats would be a test of his strength after the split in the party. While Tarapur falls within Chirag’s own Jamui Lok Sabha constituency, Kusheshwar Asthan is a part of Samastipur which his cousin Prince Raj represents.

