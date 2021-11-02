  • MORE MARKET STATS
Bihar Assembly Bypolls Results Live: Counting of votes today for Kusheshwar Asthan, Tarapur seats

Updated: November 2, 2021 7:15 am

Bihar Bypolls Results 2021 Live Coverage: Counting of votes will be held today in Bihar for two assembly constituencies for which bypolls were held on October 30. The bypolls had witnessed a moderate voter turnout with Kusheshwar Asthan recording 49 per cent voting while Tarapur recording 50 per cent turnout. While 17 candidates are in the fray, eight are from Tarapur and nine from Kusheshwar Asthan. Both the seats were earlier held by the ruling JD(U). While the ruling party is aiming to retain the seats, the opposition RJD want to convey the message of alleged misrule by winning the seats. The Congress has also fielded its candidate from both the seats after the RJD did not take it into confidence over candidate announcement. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (RV) is also in the fray. It’s the first electoral challenge for the LJP (RV) since the party suffered internal revolt and was divided into two factions.

In Tarapur, which fell vacant upon Mewa Lal Chaudhary’s demise, JD(U)’s candidate is Rajiv Kumar Singh while from Kusheshwar Asthan, debutant Awadh Bhushan Hazari is contesting on the party ticket. Awadh’s father Shashi Bhushan Hazari had won three times in a row from this seat. In Tarapur, the RJD has fielded Arun Sah while in Kusheshwar Asthan, the RJD has fielded Ganesh Bharti. For Chirag, the by-polls in both seats would be a test of his strength after the split in the party. While Tarapur falls within Chirag’s own Jamui Lok Sabha constituency, Kusheshwar Asthan is a part of Samastipur which his cousin Prince Raj represents.

    Ahead of the counting yesterday, the opposition RJD has decided to deploy its heavy artillery for counting of votes in the two assembly constituencies. The party said that leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav will himself be 'camping' in Darbhanga district, where results will be announced for the reserved Kusheshwar Asthan seat while another team of RJD leaders led by state president Jagadanand Singh will be in Munger under which Tarapur assembly constituency falls. Although in the opposition, the party has the highest number of MLAs in the 243-strong assembly and has been alleging that it fell short of achieving power because of manipulations of results by pliant officials in the Vidhan Sabha polls last year.
