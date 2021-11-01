  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar Assembly Bypolls Results 2021: Tarapur, Kusheshwar Asthan by-elections results tomorrow; RJD, JD(U) confident of win

By: |
Updated: November 01, 2021 4:52 PM

Bihar Assembly By Election Results, Voting Percentage, Constituency Wise Latest Update: The Congress and the Chirag Paswan-headed faction of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) could play a spoilsport making the fight a close contest between the JD(U) and the RJD.

The Congress fielded its candidate against ally RJD accusing it of not abiding by the coalition-dharma. (PTI)

Bihar Bypolls Results 2021 Latest Update: The counting of votes for Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly constituencies seats in Bihar will be held tomorrow. The seats were earlier held by the ruling JD(U). Kusheshwar Asthan witnessed a voter turnout of around 49 per cent while Tarapur registered around 50 per cent voting. There are 17 candidates in all – eight from Tarapur and nine from Kusheshwar Asthan.

While JD(U) will try to show its victory as people’s trust in the government, the RJD is keen to bring in front the alleged misrule of the NDA. In Tarapur, which has fallen vacant upon Mewa Lal Chaudhary’s demise, the JD(U) has fielded Rajiv Kumar Singh while in the reserved Kusheshwar Asthan, debutant Awadh Bhushan Hazari seeks to retain for his party, the seat his father Shashi Bhushan Hazari had won three times in a row. In Tarapur, which has so far sent only Yadavs or Koeris to the assembly, the RJD has fielded Arun Sah, a Vaishya, seeking to win over a community that has traditionally been with the BJP and its allies. Similarly, in Kusheshwar Asthan the RJD has fielded Ganesh Bharti, who belongs to the Musahar community which aspires to get its due among the Dalits.

Related News

However, in both seats, the Congress and the Chirag Paswan-headed faction of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) could play a spoilsport making the fight a close contest between the JD(U) and the RJD.

The Congress fielded its candidate against ally RJD accusing it of not abiding by the coalition-dharma. The RJD’s announcement of candidates for both seats, without taking into confidence the Congress which had contested Kusheshwar Asthan in assembly polls last year, proved a bone of contention. The party has fielded Atirek Kumar from Kusheshwar Asthan while from Tarapur, it has fielded Rajiv Kumar Mishra, a well-known social worker.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Bihar Assembly Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bihar Assembly Bypolls Results 2021 Tarapur Kusheshwar Asthan by-elections results tomorrow RJD JD(U) confident of win
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls Results 2021: Gehlot Govt faces litmus test in Vallabhnagar, Dhariawad; counting of votes tomorrow
2Madhya Pradesh Bypolls Results 2021: Counting of votes tomorrow as one Lok Sabha, three Assembly seats up for grabs
3Lok Sabha elections: West Bengal BJP chief says party aiming to increase tally to 25 seats in 2024