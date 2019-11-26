Bihar Assembly adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protest over NRC

Patna | Published: November 26, 2019

Minutes after the House assembled at 11 am, members of the RJD, Congress and CPI(ML) rushed to the well, raising slogans against the NRC.

The Bihar Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned till the post-lunch session, after opposition members created a ruckus over the demand for a resolution to prevent the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. Minutes after the House assembled at 11 am, members of the RJD, Congress and CPI(ML) rushed to the well, raising slogans against the NRC.

The opposition members said a resolution should be passed by the assembly, stating that the NRC would not be implemented in Bihar. Amid the ruckus, Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary adjourned the House till 2 pm.

