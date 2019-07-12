Bihar: As Assembly polls approach, Rabri plays mediator between warring sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap

The apparent rift between Lalu’s sons – Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav – has emerged as the reason of prime concern for the party. (File photo)

With the Assembly elections fast approaching, Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has plenty to worry about in Bihar. The apparent rift between Lalu’s sons – Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav – has emerged as the reason of prime concern for the party which ruled the state for nearly two decades. Younger son Tejashwi Yadav, who has been picked by party leaders as the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, is reportedly upset by his elder brother Tej Pratap for campaigning against RJD candidates in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

While Tej Pratap announced his support for younger brother Tejashwi by giving him a copy of Bhagwad Gita at the party’s executive meeting recently, some party leaders have demanded action against him for working against the party. The RJD failed to win even a single seat in the April-May Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior RJD leader said, “Former CM Rabri Devi sat between her two sons as if she were playing the role of a mediator. She is trying to broker peace between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi.”

Earlier, addressing the party’s executive meeting, Rabri stressed on the need to “strengthen and re-energise” the party. Taking “an indirect dig” at his brother, Tejaswi said difficult for the party to function due to “pressures and verbal onslaught” by some leaders.

Out of 81 MLAs in Bihar Assembly, only 40-45 MLAs attended the national executive meet. “It is a clear sign of displeasure and disenchantment after the Lok Sabha poll drubbing,” said the RJD leader. Another party leader said that even though some leaders cheered for Tej Pratap, there was not much support for him. “Although no senior leader identified him as someone who should face action, the indications were clear,” he added.

The party had earlier named Tejashwi as its Chief Minister candidate, reiterating that he will be leading the party at a time when Lalu Prasad is in jail. Meanwhile, the NDA has slammed Tejashwi for his poor attendance in the Assembly session. State minister Vijay Sinha blamed his absence in the Assembly on the “fight between the two brothers”. “Tejashwi perhaps wants his party to take action against Tej Pratap,” he told Indian Express.

RJD spokesperson hit back saying, “They must not worry about our party. We stand united and have begun preparations for Assembly elections.”