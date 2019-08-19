Bihar: Absconding Mokama MLA Anant Singh releases video, says didn’t flee, will surrender soon

Anant Singh is an independent MLA. He represents Mokama seat in Bihar Legislative Assembly. He had been booked by the police under the stringent provisions of the UAPA.

Absconding Bihar independent MLA Anant Singh on Sunday night released a video wherein he said that he will surrender before a court in the next 3-4 days. Singh claimed that he didn’t flee due to the fear of being arrested, but went to a place to see his ailing friend.

In the video, shot at an undisclosed location, Singh claimed that there was no question of hiding an AK-47 at his ancestral home as he had not been there in the last 14 years. He instead accused Additional SP Lipi Singh of hatching a conspiracy against him at the behest of the ruling JD(U). Singh is leading the investigation against the Mokama MLA.

“I am not scared of being arrested. I will surrender in the next 3-4 days. I haven’t been to that house in last 14 years so there’s no question of keeping AK-47 there,” he said.

The controversial leader was booked under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act last week and is absconding since then. Singh represents Mokama seat in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He was booked under the UAPA after a police team raided his ancestral house on Friday at Ladma village and seized an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, live cartridges and two hand grenades.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna, Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that police raided Singh’s official residence in Patna on Saturday night to arrest him but he was found absconding. Police arrested Singh’s accomplice Chhotan Singh from his official residence during the raid.

“A separate FIR is being lodged at Sachivalaya Police Station in Patna against Anant Singh for giving shelter and protection to Chhotan Singh who is an accused in connection with a criminal case lodged with Barh Police Station,” Mishra said. Police also seized a sword from the MLA’s official residence in Patna.

Nicknamed ‘Chhote Sarkar’, Anant Singh has a long criminal record. He was once considered close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He, however, quit the JD(U) in 2015 ahead of the assembly elections after Nitish signed an electoral pact with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD. He contested from Mokama as an independent candidate and retained the seat.

Singh was recently summoned to the police headquarters in Patna for recording his voice sample in connection with a bid on the life of a contractor in his constituency.