Bihar: 25 injured in massive fire in Aurangabad during Chhath Puja preparations

At least 25 people, including five police personnel, were injured following a cylinder blast at Aurangabad town in Bihar in the early hours of Saturday, news agency PTI reported. The incident happened in Shahganj locality of Aurangabad inside a house which was preparing “prasad” for Chhath Puja, said sub-inspector in-charge of Town police station Vinay Kumar Singh.

Police said that the owner of the house said that the gas began to leak from the cylinder and it went up in flame before people could head out of the house.

Singh said that upon receiving information, a police team and a fire brigade personnel had reached the site of the incident. “Five police personnel, including a woman constable, sustained injuries in the firefighting operations,” said the police officer, as quoted by PTI.

The injured were rushed to Sadar hospital and a private nursing home.

Condition of five people is said to be critical.