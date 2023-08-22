Bihar: 12 injured as stones pelted at Nagpanchami procession in Motihari, Bagaha

At least 12 people, including three policemen, were injured in stone-pelting incidents when religious processions on the occasion of Nagpanchami were being carried out in Motihari and Bagaha of Bihar on Monday.

The incident took place at around 4pm on Monday when stones were allegedly thrown at a procession of Mahaviri Akhara in Motihari. Following the stone pelting incident, the administration imposed prohibitory orders in addition to deploying adequate security.

#WATCH | Clashes broke out between two groups during Mahaviri Yatra in Bihar's Motihari on the occasion of Nag Panchami. (21.08) pic.twitter.com/F3FjC7Lsf6 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

“Stone pelting started as the procession entered Ratanmala area under Bagaha town police station,” a witness was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The stone pelting triggered a violent clash between unidentified individuals. Motorbikes were set ablaze and widespread damage occurred.

To restore order, a substantial police presence was established in the area. The situation remains tense, as per local reports.

#WATCH | Bihar: SDPO Nand Parsad says, "…Force and Magistrate are present everywhere. It is peaceful now…We are keeping an eye…I request everybody to participate in the Mahaviri Yatra peacefully." (21.08) https://t.co/EZYLX3yuFN pic.twitter.com/PuNabPt0HV — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

Meanwhile, SDPO Nand Parsad said, “Force and Magistrate are present everywhere. It is peaceful now… We are keeping an eye… I request everybody to participate in the Mahaviri Yatra peacefully.”