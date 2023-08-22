scorecardresearch
Bihar: 12 injured as stones pelted at Nagpanchami procession in Motihari, Bagaha

During the procession, unidentified individuals threw stones, triggering a violent clash between the two factions. Motorbikes were set ablaze and widespread damage occurred.

Written by India News Desk
Bihar: 12 injured as stones pelted at Nag Panchami procession in Motihari, Bagaha
During the Mahaviri procession, unidentified individuals threw stones triggering a violent clash between two factions. (Screengrab)

At least 12 people, including three policemen, were injured in stone-pelting incidents when religious processions on the occasion of Nagpanchami were being carried out in Motihari and Bagaha of Bihar on Monday.

The incident took place at around 4pm on Monday when stones were allegedly thrown at a procession of Mahaviri Akhara in Motihari. Following the stone pelting incident, the administration imposed prohibitory orders in addition to deploying adequate security.

“Stone pelting started as the procession entered Ratanmala area under Bagaha town police station,” a witness was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The stone pelting triggered a violent clash between unidentified individuals. Motorbikes were set ablaze and widespread damage occurred.

To restore order, a substantial police presence was established in the area. The situation remains tense, as per local reports.

Meanwhile, SDPO Nand Parsad said, “Force and Magistrate are present everywhere. It is peaceful now… We are keeping an eye… I request everybody to participate in the Mahaviri Yatra peacefully.”

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 12:54 IST

