Biggest loan waiver scheme for farmers announced by Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (PTI)

The biggest loan waiver scheme of the country has been implemented in Rajasthan which will benefit around 30 lakh farmers of the state, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced on Monday.

This scheme will benefit around 14,250 farmers in Jhalawar where Rs 251 crore loans will be waived off, while in Dag Assembly area, 32,000 farmers will benefit as loan to the tune of Rs 70 crore will be waived off, Raje said at her Jan Sampark programme in Unhel in Jhalawar district.

Noting that the district has witnessed a great change in last 30 years, she said that industrial units there are scripting a story of growth.