Biggest fake currency seizure since demonetisation! Delhi Police arrest Bengal man with fake Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 10 lakh

In possibly the biggest seizure of fake currency since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s drastic demonetisation decision over two years ago, the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man and seized counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh, allegedly sent from across the border. The Special Cell busted the international counterfeit currency racket and seized Rs 2000 fake Indian currency notes. The suspect has been identified as Khalik Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal’s Malda district.

Sheikh was arrested near the Anand Vihar Railway Station in the eastern part of the city. He used to supply fake currency notes to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal which came to India through the Bangladesh border, officials said.

Police received information on Monday that a key member of a fake currency syndicate would visit a place near Anand Vihar railway station to deliver a consignment to one of his Delhi-based contacts, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) told PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid and Sheikh was apprehended at around 6.25 pm. Meanwhile, the police have started the investigation and a case has been registered.

During interrogation, Sheikh told police that Ashfaq, a resident of Bangladesh who currently lives in Malda, lured him to join the illegal trade of fake currency notes.

Sheikh used to buy these notes from Ashfaq by paying Rs 40 for every Rs 100 fake currency note and further supply it to his contacts for Rs 50-60 per Rs 100 fake note, the officer said.

Sheikh has delivered about four to five consignments of fake currency notes amounting to more than Rs 20 lakh in Delhi and UP.