Biggest fake currency seizure since demonetisation! Delhi Police arrest Bengal man with fake Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 10 lakh

By: | Published: January 23, 2019 11:45 AM

The Special Cell busted the international counterfeit currency racket and seized Rs 2000 fake Indian currency notes.

fake currency, fake currency india, fake note, rs 2000 note, rs 2000 note image, rs 2000 fake note, 2000 rupees fake note newsSheikh was arrested near the Anand Vihar Railway Station in the eastern part of the city. (Representational photo)

In possibly the biggest seizure of fake currency since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s drastic demonetisation decision over two years ago, the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man and seized counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh, allegedly sent from across the border. The Special Cell busted the international counterfeit currency racket and seized Rs 2000 fake Indian currency notes. The suspect has been identified as Khalik Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal’s Malda district.

Sheikh was arrested near the Anand Vihar Railway Station in the eastern part of the city. He used to supply fake currency notes to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal which came to India through the Bangladesh border, officials said.

Police received information on Monday that a key member of a fake currency syndicate would visit a place near Anand Vihar railway station to deliver a consignment to one of his Delhi-based contacts, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) told PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid and Sheikh was apprehended at around 6.25 pm. Meanwhile, the police have started the investigation and a case has been registered.

During interrogation, Sheikh told police that Ashfaq, a resident of Bangladesh who currently lives in Malda, lured him to join the illegal trade of fake currency notes.

Sheikh used to buy these notes from Ashfaq by paying Rs 40 for every Rs 100 fake currency note and further supply it to his contacts for Rs 50-60 per Rs 100 fake note, the officer said.

Sheikh has delivered about four to five consignments of fake currency notes amounting to more than Rs 20 lakh in Delhi and UP.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Biggest fake currency seizure since demonetisation! Delhi Police arrest Bengal man with fake Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 10 lakh
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition