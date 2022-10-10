‘Bigger challenge awaits you in 2024’: Tejashwi Yadav tells party members amid infighting

Calling upon all party members to iron out differences, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD chairperson Tejashwi Yadav said that the party can’t allow internal differences to creep in as they are faced with a bigger challenge of facing BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tejashwi’s remarks come at a time when several disputes between party leaders came to the fore at the RJD’s national executive meeting in Delhi on Sunday. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav went a step further and asked all members in the party to refrain from making any statements concerning the party. He said that only Tejashwi could make such remarks on behalf of the party. While party’s Bihar unit chief Jagdanand Singh decided to skip the executive meeting, Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap on Sunday called party’s national general secretary Shyam Rajak an ‘RSS agent,’ threatening to file an FIR for allegedly abusing him.

At the national meeting, the party passed a resolution to stand united in their fight against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, Tej Pratap’s outburst against Rajak left the party red-faced.

Trying to keep the internal differences at bay, both Lalu and Tejashwi tried to draw the party leaders’ attention to the bigger challenge. “We may not like each other. I cannot keep everyone happy. Despite our differences, I would like to request all of you who are present here — please do not lose focus of the larger picture. We need everyone’s cooperation to save the country. We have a big battle ahead of us. Such small fights will put us on the defensive,” warned Tejashwi.

Saying that he is not afraid of central agencies like ED, CBI, Tejashwi said, “They are trying to scare us by using ED and CBI to stifle our voices. We won’t be scared. We will fight and win eventually.” Tejashwi said that the country is facing a stiff challenge from RSS, an organisation, he said, had no role in India’s struggle for independence.