Big worry! Delhi air quality remains very poor for 5th consecutive day

By: | Published: December 1, 2018 11:38 AM

A misty Saturday morning in the national capital that notched 10.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, experienced 'very poor' quality air, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

delhi pollution, delhi air pollution, air quality delhi ncr, fog in delhi, smog in delhi ncr, delhi smog, air pollution delhi ncrFriday’s minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 10.7 and 26.4 degrees Celsius, both one notch above the season’s average.

“There will be clear sky in the day ahead,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said, adding that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was high at 75 per cent while visibility was 2,000 metres.

