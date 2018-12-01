Big worry! Delhi air quality remains very poor for 5th consecutive day

Friday’s minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 10.7 and 26.4 degrees Celsius, both one notch above the season’s average.

A misty Saturday morning in the national capital that notched 10.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, experienced ‘very poor’ quality air, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

“There will be clear sky in the day ahead,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said, adding that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was high at 75 per cent while visibility was 2,000 metres.

Friday’s minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 10.7 and 26.4 degrees Celsius, both one notch above the season’s average.