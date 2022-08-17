Big win for OPS: Madras High Court orders fresh AIADMK general council meet

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ruled that the July 11 general council meeting of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), where Edappadi Palaniswamy was elected as the interim general secretary of the party, is invalid and ordered the AIADMK to maintain the status quo as it existed on June 23, Live Law reported.

A single bench of Justice G Jayachandran ordered to conduct a fresh general council meeting of the AIADMK, and asked O Panneerselvam and Palaniswami be restored as the coordinator and the joint coordinator of the party, respectively. The court also suggested the nomination of an observer to conduct the meeting.

ALSO READ: Panneerselvam expelled as EPS takes charge, slew of resolutions passed at General Council meeting

The court observed that only the coordinator and the joint coordinator had the powers to convene the General Council, AIADMK’s highest decision-making body.

The orders were passed on a plea by O Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, against the July 11 meet, when the general council expelled him and some of his associates from the party’s primary membership for “anti-party activities”.

EPS had accused Panneerselvam of siding with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and said that difficulties arose due to dual leadership.

Following the orders, celebrations erupted outside the residence of Panneerselvam outside his residence in Chennai.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Celebrations erupt outside the residence of O Panneerselvam in Chennai



Madras HC passed an order in his favour on his plea questioning legality of convening AIADMK Gen Council meeting. HC ordered status quo ante June 23 & ordered a fresh gen council meeting pic.twitter.com/BpI3YcoX1q — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

On September 12, 2017, the positions of coordinator and joint coordinator were created during the general council meeting, after former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016. Jayalalithaa had been conferred with the honorary title of “eternal general secretary”. The reason for creating the positions were cited as difficulty in decision-making and discontentment among cadres.

ALSO READ: Explained: The crisis in AIADMK and why the EPS and OPS factions are at war with each other

In July this year, the council members abolished the party’s dual leadership model, and had appointed OPS as the “single supreme leader”.

This happened after a different bench of the high court had dismissed a plea filed by OPS seeking to stall the meeting, Following this, OPS had moved the Supreme Court, challenging the high court’s order.

Meanwhile, on July 29, the Supreme Court asked the high court to take a decision within three weeks on OPS’ plea which contended that the July 11 meeting was in contravention of the party’s bye-laws.

Live Updates