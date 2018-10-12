Big win for Mamata Banerjee! Supreme Court refuses to stay Rs 28-crore grant to Durga Puja organisers

SC refuses to stay Rs 28-crore grant to Durga Puja organisers in West Bengal

The Supreme Court today refused to stay the Mamata Banerjee government’s decision to grant Rs 10,000 cash to the 28,000 Durga Puja committees in West Bengal. In its order, the top court while issuing a notice to the West Bengal government, refused to reverse the Calcutta High Court’s order on Wednesday that the legislature is the appropriate body to decide on such expenditure.

The petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday by law practitioner Saurabh Dutta. In his petition, Dutta had claimed that it was a dole to puja committees and had no public purpose.

“Where does the money go? How will it be spent,” the petitioner asked during the hearing today.

After hearing the arguments, the SC bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta issued a notice to the West Bengal government and refused to stay the Calcutta High Court’s order, paving the way for Mamata government to distribute Rs 10,000 cash to 28,000 puja committees across the state.

According to CM Banerjee, the decision will cost Rs 28 crore to the state exchequer.