Big win for BJP in Delhi: Party to win 3 mayor seats unopposed as AAP, Congress say no to fielding candidates

Bhartiya Janata Party is all set to win the three mayor seats in Delhi unopposed as rival Aam Aadmi Party and Congress have not fielded candidates in the elections. The BJP has announced its candidates for the post of mayor, deputy mayor and other office-bearers for the three municipal corporations in the city.

The party has fielded Narendra Chawla (South Delhi), Adesh Kumar Gupta (North Delhi) and Bipin Bihari Singh (East Delhi) for the polls due for next week. However, the elections will be a mere formality in view of dominance of BJP councilors in the three corporations. The names of the candidates were released by party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

In 2012, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations. The presidents for the three corporations are rotated annually for 5 years. The first year is reserved for women, the second open category, third for reserved category and the remaining two also being in open category.

Last year, the polls were held in the women category. The saffron party had fielded Preety Agarwal (NDMC), Kamaljeet Sehrawat (SDMC) and Neema Bhagat (EDMC) as its mayors candidates, all of whom have won.

The election for the post of mayor would be held on April 26 in SDMC, while in NDMC and EDMC, it would be held on April 27.

The party has fielded Satya Pal Malik as its deputy mayor candidate in SDMC, while standing committee chairperson would be Shikha Rai and deputy chairperson Poonam Bhati. Kamaljeet Sehrawat, outgoing mayor, will be the Leader of the House. On the other hand, NDMC’s deliberative wing will comprise of deputy mayor Rajesh Lawadia, standing committee chairperson Veena Virmani, deputy chairperson Nisha Mann, member Manish Chaudhary and Leader of House Tilak Raj Kataria.

In EDMC, Kiran Vaidh would be the deputy mayor, deputy chairman Romesh Chandra Gupta, standing committee chairman would be Satya Pal Singh, member Sandip Kapoor and Leader of House Nirmal Jain.