Big target! Yogi Adityanath govt to plant record 25 crore plant saplings during Van Mahotsav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said big events can be held while adhering to the protocol pertaining to COVID-19 and the “Van Mahotsav” will be a witness to this.

“Pre-COVID, during COVID and post-COVID are three categories, which the world will be able to clearly see. These will say what was the situation of the world before the COVID-19 outbreak, what was the condition during the outbreak and what will be the changes in the world after COVID,” he said at the commencement of the “Van Mahotsav” here on Sunday.

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target of planting 25 crore saplings during the “Van Mahotsav”. Adityanath said, “At the same time, we have to fight the global pandemic as well. During this plantation programme, adherence to social distancing can be clearly seen. This is a good effort and all of us can organise big events while adhering to social distancing. This event is a witness to this. By following the treatment and prevention protocol during this global pandemic, we can be a part of the Van Mahotsav.”

He added that so far, over 5.30 crore saplings have been planted in the state and the number is increasing.

“The Van Mahotsav has set a target of planting 25 crore saplings in the state. Last year, a target of planting 22 crore saplings was fixed. After that, each plant was geo-tagged, so that it could remain safe…,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister also said the forest department had grown 35 crore saplings in its own nursery or by motivating farmers. “We will link them to plantation,” he said.

Adityanath said if an uninterrupted flow of the Ganga and Yamuna has to be maintained, then trees will have to be planted on the banks of the rivers.