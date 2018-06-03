Big sur-‘prize’ for Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Dancing uncle’ after internet grooves on his moves; find out

As the praise peaked, Srivastava even got the attention of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The sudden fame of Madhya Pradesh’s dancing professor, ‘Sanjeev Srivastava’, has started turning rewarding for him now. In what comes as a big prize for Srivastava, he has now been appointed as the brand ambassador of Vidisha Municipal Corporation. Srivastava’s dance at a wedding function on the song ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se” from the 1987 movie Khudgarz went viral on social media. The netizens were so impressed by his dance that they named him ‘dancing uncle’.

As the praise peaked, Srivastava even got the attention of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The chief minister said, “Professor Shri Sanjeev Shrivastav ji, who has been working in Bhopal, has created massive sensation over the internet in the whole of India. Believe it or not, there is something special in the water of Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan said.

Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said he is really happy that likes of Raveena Tandon and Chouhan have liked his performance. “It is a big thing for me that so many people have liked me, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “I am extremely happy that people like Raveena Tandon, our chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have liked my dance. I have learnt to dance from my mother and Govinda is my role model,” Srivastava added.

The 46-year-old professor termed the experience as an “unreal feeling”. “I can’t believe my dance video has gone viral. I thank everyone for the love and support. I have been dancing since 1982 and my idol is Govinda ji. Now I hope to get more opportunities,” he said.

Srivastava’s video, where he was seen grooving on the moves by Govinda, along with his wife, has been seen millions of times so far.

I can see pure happiness on Mr #sanjeevshrivastva s face while he dances… this pure joy is what we actors & performers crave when we let loose in front of the camera, the ability to make others wanna dance just by looking at u is an acquired skill… keep the moves flowing sir. pic.twitter.com/0L3rBGOC2J — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 1, 2018

Reacting to the video, actor Arjun Kapoor termed the performance as pure act of joy. “I can see pure happiness on Mr #sanjeevshrivastva s face while he dances… this pure joy is what we actors & performers crave when we let loose in front of the camera, the ability to make others wanna dance just by looking at u is an acquired skill… keep the moves flowing sir, (sic)” Arjun wrote on Twitter.