Big success! In a first, CBI brings back fugitive economic offender from Bahrain

In a first, a Central Bureau of Investigation team has successfully brought back an economic offender fugitive from Bahrain, Times of India has reported.

Mohammad Yahya, a fugitive who allegedly duped a couple of banks of Rs 46 lakhs back in 2003, is not covered under the fugitive economic offenders’ act 2018 recently passed by the parliament.

The news of the successful deportation comes at a time when a number of economic offenders like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Jatin Mehta etc are on run from the Indian security establishment and the CBI, ED and other departments are trying hard to deport them back to the country.

The CBI initiated a probe against Yahya in 2009, but he had already fled to Bahrain by that time. Later, he was declared a proclaimed offender by the central agency.

Yahya was charged for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, impersonation and forgery for taking a loan for public sector bank.

The report further said that Bahrain police arrested Yahya a few months back and his identity was confirmed with the help of intelligence agencies. He was brought to Delhi on an Air India on Friday The central government was directly involved in the whole process.