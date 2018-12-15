Big success for Indian Army, deserter Zahoor Thokar involved in the killing of solider Aurangzeb killed in encounter

Zahoor Thokar was reportedly involved in the brutal killing of another army soldier Aurangzeb in June this year.

Indian Army Saturday confirmed killing three terrorists belonging to militant group Hijbul Mujahideen in Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir, including Zahoor Thokar. A soldier of Indian Army’s 55RR has also been martyred in the encounter. Zahoor Thokar, who was also known as Major Thokar, had run away from a territorial unit of Indian Army on 6 July last year along with his weapon, and he was reportedly involved in the brutal killing of another army soldier Aurangzeb in June this year.

Soldiers from Indian Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles unit along with Jawans from 182nd and 183rd battalion of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a cordon and search operation in Kharpora Sirnoo village in Pulwama district in South Kashmir, some 40 kilometers away from summer capital Srinagar following a tip off that led to this encounter.

Zahoor Thokar, who was also known as Major Thokar, had run away from a territorial unit of Indian Army on 6 July last year.

Security forces also faced protests during the operations as hundreds of protesters had gathered at the encounter site, pelting stones on security forces engaged in the operation. Internet Services have also been snapped in the region. The bodies of terrorists have been recovered along with the arms and ammunition.