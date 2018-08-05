Big step by Delhi government! Officers bunking public meets to be marked absent

The Delhi government has asked all department heads to deduct half-day causal leave of officers who do not attend public hearing meeting on weekdays and could not explain their absence satisfactorily.

In May last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed his ministers and officials to meet the public in their offices between 10 am to 11 am on working days without appointment. The administrative department of the Delhi government has also asked the head of departments to ensure availability of officers during public hearing timings. “In case of emergency/field visit duty assigned to officers, a link officer should be present to attend the public grievances between 10 am and 11 am,” the department said in a recent written communication to HODs.

It also said that explanation of officers should be supported with specific valid reasons their absence during public hearing timings.

“In case of non-satisfactory explanation received from erring officers, HODs may deduct 1/2 day CL (casual leave) and the same be intimated to administrative reforms department for kind perusal of competent authority,” it added.

Last year, Kejriwal had ordered all the ministers and officers except field staff to meet the public without appointment in their offices for an hour on weekdays. Thereafter, the chief minister had written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal requesting him to hold ‘Janata Darbar’ on the lines of his government and meet the people without appointment as he is directly responsible for many subjects of public dealing like the police and the DDA.