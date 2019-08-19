Big shot in arm for Congress; Manmohan Singh enters Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

While Manmohan Singh was nominated for the Upper House by the Congress for the bypoll, the BJP did not field any candidate.

In a major boost for the Congress in Rajya Sabha, its senior leader and former prime minister Manmohan Singh was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on Monday. Manmohan Singh was elected from Rajasthan. The former prime minister, who was at the helm from 2004-2014, was elected unopposed after the deadline to submit nominations for the bypoll ended. Congratulating Manmohan Singh on being elected in the Rajya Sabha, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “I congratulate former PM Dr #ManmohanSingh ji on being elected unopposed as a member of #RajyaSabha from #Rajasthan. Dr Singh’s election is a matter of pride for entire state. His vast knowledge and rich experience would benefit the people of Rajasthan a lot”.

While Manmohan Singh was nominated for the Upper House by the Congress for the bypoll, the BJP did not field any candidate. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini.

Singh was a member of the Upper House of Parliament from Assam for almost three decades. He was a Rajya Sabha member for five consecutive terms from 1991 to 2019. His tenure in the Rajya Sabha ended on June 14 this year and he could not be renominated as the Congress party did not have the strength to send him to the Upper House from Assam again and there was no other vacancy left.

On August 13, Singh had gone to Jaipur to file his nomination. Singh was accompanied by CM Ashok Gehlot, deputy CM Sachin Pilot, AICC general secretary in Rajasthan Avinash Pande, state minister Shanti Dhariwal and other party leaders including Mahesh Joshi. Speaking to reporters later, the former prime minister said he will work promote the cause of the people of Rajasthan. Condoling the death of Saini, the former PM also said the he understood the circumstances under which this vacancy was created.

“I express gratitude to Rajasthan people as well as the Congress party for giving me this opportunity to serve the people of the state . Will do my very best for whatever possible to promote the cause of the people of the state,” he had said further. The congress has majority in the state , helping the former PM to win from Rajasthan. The stat Assembly has 200 seats, with two vacants. The Congress has 100 seats, its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal has one. The BJP on the other hand hand has 72 seats,BSP has 6. Other parties BTP, CPI(M)and RLP have two MLAs each in the couse, while 13 MLAs are independents.