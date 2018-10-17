Big shifting! Iconic Sardar Patel Bhawan in Delhi to house Ajit Doval-headed NSCS only; here is why

The iconic building, which is located in the heart of the national capital, has some of the high-profile offices

The Sardar Patel Bhawan, which houses some of the key government offices, is set to house only the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), according to an Indian Express report. The iconic building, which is located in the heart of the national capital, has some of the high-profile offices- office of Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Cabinet Secretariat and Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the IE report says. The offices of MoSPI Cabinet Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and Minister of State Vijay Goel are also located in the Patel Bhawan.

However, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week reportedly gave its nod to relocate offices cabinet Secretariat, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The CCS meeting was held on October 9. Subsequently, a meeting was held at the headquarters of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Nirman Bhawan. Officers of the departments that were functioning from Sardar Patel Bhawan at Patel Chowk were present in the meeting. Following the meeting, the MoHUA has started its process to relocate these offices except for that of NSCS, the IE report says.

The functional head of NSCS is National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The offce of NSCS already occupies majority space in the five-storey building. With other offices vacating the building, NSCS will have an extra spece of 1400 sq metre, sources in the Directorate of Estate told IE. Frome now on the building will be exclusively used for the NSCS. While the offices of MoSPI will be at a rented building of the Delhi Metro near the New Delhi railway station, a part of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has already started functioning from Jeevan Prakash Building on Kasturba Gandhi Marg, the IE report says.