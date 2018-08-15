Big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, AAP spokesperson Ashutosh quits party citing ‘personal reasons’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh today resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party that was floated by the latter after social activist Anna Hazare’s 2011 agitation against corruption. Speaking to news agency ANI, the journalist-turned-politician cited personal reasons behind this decision.

“My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has come to an end. I have resigned from the party/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely for a very very personal reason,” he said.

Ashutosh had joined the AAP in January 2014, days after the polls in Delhi delivered a hung Assembly with AAP emerging as the second largest party with 27 seats.

“Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout. Thanks,” Ashutosh wrote on his twitter handle.

According to a media report, Ashutosh had submitted his resignation to party national convenor Kejriwal a few months ago but it was not accepted.

Reports say that Ashutosh was not happy with Kejriwal’s style of functioning. Last year, when Kejriwal had announced a Rajya Sabha ticket for industrialist Sushil Gupta, Ashutosh had opposed this. At that time, names of Ashutosh and Sanjay Singh were also doing the rounds for the Rajya Sabha from AAP’s quota. Ashutosh had said that he was opposed to the idea of sending him to the Upper House with Gupta. It is reported that since then, Ashutosh and Kejriwal have been at the loggerheads.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Ashutosh had contested the elections from Chandani Chowk constituency in Delhi bust lost to BJP’s Harshvardhan.