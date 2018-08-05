Big Salute! 36 ‘divyang’ cyclists set out to conquer Himalayas

The 700-km para-cycling expedition named ‘Infinity Ride 2018’ of the BSF was flagged off by Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police S.R. Mardi. (Aditya Mehta Foundation)

Thirty-six ‘divyang’ (disabled) cyclists, comprising Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who suffered disability in various operations, set out from here on Sunday for a 10-day expedition to conquer the Himalayan ranges, event organisers said. The 700-km para-cycling expedition named ‘Infinity Ride 2018’ of the BSF was flagged off by Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police S.R. Mardi.

The event was hosted by the BSF Western Command of Chandigarh and assisted by the Aditya Mehta Foundation, an NGO working for the upliftment of para-athletes. The contingent comprised 36 cyclists from the BSF and other central armed police forces along with participants from the Aditya Mehta Foundation.

In addition, for the first time, BSF Mahila Praharis were included which exhibited inclusiveness and empowerment of women. The cyclists will cover an approximately 700 km route, passing through Narkanda, Rampur, Kalpa, Kaza, Chhatru, culminating in the picturesque tourist resort of Manali on August 15.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju is expected to attend the expedition’s concluding ceremony.

“This stretch of route tests the limits of a fit human being, but the ability is not being only physically fit, the mental and psychological toughness plays an equal part.

“The cycle expedition team of ‘divyang’ will exhibit the same grit and determination they had shown on the battle field and prove their solidity while encountering the altitude and tough terrain of the stretch,” the BSF said.

This series of cycle expeditions started in 2016, from Manali to Khardung La, and in 2017 from Bengaluru to Hyderabad.